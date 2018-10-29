10News
San Diego road repairs are ahead of schedule
Jermaine Ong
6:41 AM, Oct 29, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A major milestone has been reached in the city of San Diego's efforts to fix its roads.
Officials said 1,000 miles of city streets have been fixed in the three years since Mayor Kevin Faulconer made a pledge to repair San Diego's crumbling infrastructure.
In 2015, the mayor promised to fix 1,000 miles of streets over five years. However, with tripled funding and other operational changes, the city reached the goal nearly two years ahead of schedule.
The 1,000th mile of repairs were made on a street in Pacific Beach, the city said.
