(KGTV) – San Diego-area Rep. Sara Jacobs was among several Congress members arrested Tuesday during a protest on the U.S. Capitol grounds in support of women’s reproductive rights.

Jacobs, a Democrat who represents California’s 53rd District, joined a group outside of the Capitol building that included members of the Center for Popular Democracy and the Democratic Women’s Caucus.

Axios reported several other House Democrats, such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, were among those protesting the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Capitol Police reportedly arrested at least 34 people for "Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding."

In a tweet, Jacobs said, "I won’t stop fighting to protect reproductive health care, including the right to an abortion, and I will proudly put my body on the line to make it clear just how urgently we need to act."

The protest came as the House is expected to vote on codifying same-sex and interracial marriage and contraception rights nationwide.