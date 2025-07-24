San Diego Pride ticket sales up 30% from last year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If San Diego Pride felt bigger this year, that's because it was! Event organizers say they exceeded their 2025 ticket goal, selling more than 31,000 festival tickets this year – a 30% increase from 2024.

San Diego Pride said this year’s event achieved the highest ticket revenue in its history.

Through ticket and beverage sales, as well as sponsorships and exhibitor fees, San Diego Pride reports that it has distributed more than $2.5 million in its history to causes that promote pride, equality, and respect for all members of the LGBTQ+ community.

San Diego Pride said the community grants budget is still being finalized, but they reaffirmed that grants will continue in the face of federal pressure to cut diversity-focused spending.