SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Heading out to vote on Election Day? There are ways you can get a free or discounted ride to your nearest polling station.



Rideshare companies Lyft, Uber and Lime are doing their part to get people to go out and vote by offering free/cheap rides to voters who need transportation on Nov. 6.

Lyft (in a partnership with BuzzFeed): 50 percent off rides to polls; click here for more information

Uber: $10 off single ride to polls; click here for more information

Lime bikes and scooters: Free 30-minute rides to and from polling places using code LIME2VOTE18.

According to Lyft, an estimated 15 million registered voters did not cast a ballot in 2016 due to transportation issues.



