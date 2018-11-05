About the 49th Congressional District candidates

Here's a quick guide to the two candidates vying for the 49th Congressional District seat:



Diane Harkey

-- Diane Harkey has years of public service on her resume, including three terms in the state Assembly and as chairwoman of the state Board of Equalization.



The 67-year-old’s political career began in 1989 after years in the banking industry. She served on the Dana Point City Council and was also the city’s mayor in 2007.



In 2008, Harkey won the race for the 73rd State Assembly District seat. She went on to serve in the state Assembly from 2008-2014.



Harkey ran for a seat on the state Board of Equalization in 2014 and has been a member since.

Mike Levin

-- Mike Levin, a Democratic candidate in the 49th Congressional District race in 2018, co-founded a clean energy organization in Orange County and has served as executive director of the Democratic Party of Orange County.



The 40-year-old Levin attended Stanford University after high school, and then went to Duke University’s School of Law.



The Orange County native co-founded Sustain OC and served as a board member for the San Diego-based Center for Sustainable Energy.



Levin resides in San Juan Capistrano with his wife, Chrissy, and their two children.