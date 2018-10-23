San Diego police searching for missing 19-year-old woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are asking for the public's help to find a 19-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old child who went missing from her group home in the Jamacha-Lomita area.



Nikki Leopold, who suffers from a traumatic brain injury, was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday at her residence at 532 Billow Drive, according to police. She lives at a group home that requires 24-hour supervision.



Leopold is black, 5 feet 9, about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black and white pajama pants and black shoes.



Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000.