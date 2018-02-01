San Diego Police search for women recorded by man in Walmart bathroom

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police are looking for more potential victims of a man accused of recording women using the restroom in the Kearny Mesa Walmart store Tuesday.

The man hid in a stall and used his cell phone to record the women in other stalls at the store on Shawline St., police said.

Officers arrested Richard Shaw, 52, when a woman realized she was being recorded and notified store security.

Police said they found evidence of other victims on the phone.

San Diego Police would like to talk to any women who used the restroom in the back of the store on January 30 between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 1:35 p.m., and 6 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego Police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.