San Diego police sergeant responding to search hurt in San Carlos multi-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego police sergeant was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being hurt in a multi-vehicle crash at a San Carlos intersection.



The crash happened at shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Jackson Drive at Golfcrest Drive, according to police.



Police are still investigating the cause of the wreck, but they said the sergeant suffered injuries of unknown severity. There is no immediate word on other injuries related to the crash.







10News learned the sergeant was responding to a report of a possibly armed man in the area when the crash occurred.



At around 9:15 a.m., several witnesses reported seeing a man carrying a possible weapon on a trail near Cowles Mountain. Police launched a search of the San Carlos area for the man on the ground and via the ABLE helicopter.



The possibly armed man was described as white, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and in his 20s. He was seen wearing a light green or white hat, dark-colored long-sleeve shirt, tan backpack and an American flag bandana on his face.



However, after speaking to the witnesses, police determined that the possibly armed man was never in the San Carlos area and was likely on Cowles Mountain.



Police ended their search, 10News learned.