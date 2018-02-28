San Diego police search for possible serial groper

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego police are looking for a man suspected of groping a woman as she walked on a Nestor street.



On Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Iris Avenue and Oro Vista Road when a man approached her walking from the opposite direction.



According to police, the man grabbed the woman's breast and ran away on Oro Vista Road.



Police said the woman "suffered no injuries and no weapon was used or seen."



The suspected groper is described as Hispanic, in his early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a heavy build, possibly weighing about 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black athletic shorts and black shoes.



Police said the Feb. 25 incident may be related to two prior incidents that were reported in the same area:



-- Oct. 30, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

-- Jan. 17, 2018 at 9:30 p.m.







According to police, the two incidents happened in the 1500 block of Oro Vista Road. In both cases, a man grabbed a woman's breast and ran away, and police said the man's description is "similar to those given in the most recent attack."



Anyone with information about this case is asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.