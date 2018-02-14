San Diego Police search for missing woman with dementia

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A search started Tuesday for an elderly woman missing in Southeastern San Diego.

Mary McSwain, 76, was last seen leaving her home Monday at 11 p.m.

Police said McSwain suffers from severe dementia and may forget how to find her way home.

McSwain is African-American, 5’5”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She may be wearing a beige knitted cap, blue scarf, sweater, and blue pajama pants.

Police want anyone with information to call 619-531-2000.

San Diego Police indicated Tuesday they had found McSwain at Mercy Hospital. That information was incorrect.