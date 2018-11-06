San Diego police search for man suspected in East Village sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman as she walked to her car in the East Village early Tuesday morning.



San Diego police said they received a report of an attack in the 1200 block of Island Avenue just after 12 a.m.



According to police, the woman left the Amplified Kitchen and Beer Garden and was on her way to her car when she was attacked by a man believed to be a transient. She was able to break free from the man and ran back to the bar to ask for help.



Responding officers searched the area but could not locate the suspected attacker.



The man was described as black, in his mid-20s, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and short black hair. He was wearing a white shirt at the time of the incident.



Police told 10News the case is being investigated by the department’s Sex Crimes detectives.



