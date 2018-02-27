SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police searched Tuesday for the man who may have groped several women in the South Bay.

The most recent encounter happened Sunday at 7:30 p.m. as the woman was walking on Iris Ave. and Oro Vista Rd. in Nestor, police said.

A man walking the opposite direction grabbed the woman’s breast, then ran away.

The woman wasn’t hurt and told police the man didn’t appear to have a weapon.

Police said the man was Hispanic, in his early 20’s, 5’6” tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black athletic shorts, and black shoes.

The man may be responsible for two similar attacks in the same area, said officers.

The first incident happened October 30 at 7:30 pm. and the second was January 17 at 9:30 p.m., both on Oro Vista Rd. near the I-5 and 905 interchange.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.