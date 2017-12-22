San Diego Police search for hit and run driver in Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police want to find the driver who ran down a pedestrian in the Mountain View neighborhood.

The crash happened on Ocean View Blvd. and 37th St. on Dec. 15 about 8:30 p.m., police said.

A dark-colored Scion TC struck a 33-year-old man who was walking near Milbrae St.

The victim suffered a severe brain injury and remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the Scion was from the 2008-2010 model year. They do not have a description of the driver.