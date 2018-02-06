SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are searching for five children who walked away from a group home in the Linda Vista area.



According to San Diego police, the children were reported missing from the San Diego Center for Children, in the 3000 block of Armstrong Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. They did not have permission to leave.



The children are age 10-12, all know each other and are considered "at-risk."



Police officers and dog teams are searching the nearby area, including nearby parks, canyons and shopping centers, for the children. Police are also working with MTS officials because they believe the children might have gotten on the trolley.



Police say they are concerned with who the children may encounter while they are away from the center.



The Center for Children "provides evidence-based therapeutic, educational, foster care and transition services to children and families struggling with mental, emotional and behavioral disorders," according to the nonprofit organization's website.



