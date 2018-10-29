San Diego police: Military member hospitalized in Barrio Logan attack

Jermaine Ong
8:11 AM, Oct 29, 2018
1 hour ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An active duty military member suffered a skull fracture and spine fracture after being attacked by a man with a baseball bat in the Barrio Logan area.

San Diego police said the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in an area near 32nd Street and Harbor Drive.

According to police, the 28-year-old male victim was involved in an altercation with another man when the victim was hit with a baseball bat. Details on what led to the fight remain unclear.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for a skull fracture and C spine fracture. His condition is unknown.

Information on the victim was not made available.

Police confirmed that the suspected attacker, who is in his 20s, was arrested near the scene.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top