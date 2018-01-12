San Diego police: Shots fired as officers pursue stolen truck; woman hurt in incident

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A woman suspected of driving a stolen truck was injured Friday morning in what police are calling an officer-involved shooting in the Barrio Logan area.



Shortly after 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a truck stolen from an area near the Convention Center. When officers spotted the truck and tried to pull it over, the driver sped away.



While specific details on what led to officers to open fire remain unclear, police confirmed to 10News that the truck crashed on Sampson Street, just off Main Street.







Police told 10News a woman was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. It is unknown if the woman's injuries are due to the crash or if she was shot.



10News learned SDPD homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.



The police activity prompted MTS officials to stop trolley service in the immediate area.

#MTSAlert UC San Diego Blue Line trains are now single-tracking between Barrio Logan & 8th Street; expect 15-20 min delays. — San Diego MTS (@sdmts) January 12, 2018