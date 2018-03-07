San Diego Police identify officer involved in Little Italy shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police identified Tuesday the officer involved in a shooting in Little Italy Saturday.

Several witnesses flagged down a patrol car driving at 1300 India Street about 6:45 p.m. to let the officer know about a man who was not wearing a shirt and acting belligerently.

The SDPD report indicated Officer Anthony Bueno found the man, Brent Zadina, on the hood of a car, yelling at the driver.

Zadina appeared to be drunk or under the influence of drugs, police said.

Officer Bueno tried to arrest Zadina but he resisted and the officer used his taser, according to the report. Zadina continued to struggle and the officer feared for his life, said the SDPD.

Officer Bueno fired one round but missed Zadina. No one was injured.

Additional officers arrived and handcuffed Zadina, who was taken to the hospital for observation.

San Diego Police said Zadina remains at the hospital and will be booked into jail when he is released.

Officer Bueno is a 19-year veteran of the police force.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2293.