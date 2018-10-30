San Diego police: Homeowner opens fire on man yelling, pounding on door

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego homeowner shot a man who was pounding on his door and screaming early Tuesday morning.



San Diego police said the incident happened in the 5800 block of Mariposa Place, in the Alta Vista neighborhood, just before 3 a.m.



According to police, a homeowner woke up after hearing noise outside and spotted a man he did not know standing in his yard.



The stranger then knocked on the door with so much force that he shattered the glass on the home’s front door. The man was also screaming for help, police said.



Fearing for his safety, the homeowner armed himself with a gun and warned the man outside that he was in possession of a weapon, according to police.



As the man continued to yell and pound on the door, the homeowner opened fire through the door, striking the man in the left shoulder.



After being hit, the man left the scene but was spotted a short distance away. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.



The incident is under investigation, and police said no arrests have been made.