San Diego police: Gunman opens fire in grocery store robbery attempt

Jermaine Ong
5:36 AM, Mar 5, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man who tried to rob a grocery store late Sunday night opened fire as he fled the scene, but no injuries were reported.

San Diego police said the gunman entered the Food 4 Less store in the 5900 block of University Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

According to police, the gunman demanded money from several employees in the store. When he saw the store manager, he chased him to the back of the store.

The manager locked himself in a back room, and after the gunman could not gain entry, he fired at least two shots at the door.

Police said the gunman then ran out of the store and has not been seen since.

The gunman did not get away with any money, according to police.

