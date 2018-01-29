SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of multiple cars on fire in the driveway of an Encanto-area home Monday morning.



The fires were reported shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the 6300 block of Tooley Street, fire dispatchers said.



San Diego Fire-Rescue crews arrived to find three cars parked in a driveway on fire. Firefighters were able to put out the fires before it spread to the home.







SDFRD arson officials were called to the scene to investigate the fires.



No injuries were reported.