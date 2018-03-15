San Diego Police Department's new division to help with city's homelessness issues

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Police Department is doing its part in helping resolve the ongoing homelessness issue in the city.



Last weekend, the department launched a new police division in an effort to assist homeless citizens in finding health resources or other services. The division will also work to diffuse any homeless-related issues that may arise in neighborhoods around the city.



According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the division is being led by Capt. Scott Wahl, who was previously the SDPD’s public information officer.



Wahl, who was recently promoted from lieutenant, told the U-T that the division’s focus was mainly on solving problems such as crime and homelessness in certain neighborhoods.



Officers from the new division will patrol neighborhoods with heavy homeless populations, such as the East Village, the U-T reported. The division would also include separate teams focusing on cleanup, homeless outreach and general law enforcement.