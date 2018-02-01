David Nisleit named new chief of San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer named San Diego police Assistant Chief David Nisleit the department's next chief during a Thursday news conference at City Hall.



Nisleit, a 30-year veteran of the police force, was tabbed to replace Shelley Zimmerman, who is retiring in March.



Nisleit was previously the department's Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations.



"SDPD is poised to enter a new era of excellence," Faulconer said at the news conference at City Hall.



Nisleit, who followed in his father's footsteps as a longtime member of the San Diego Police Department, has served in the agency's gang, robbery, narcotics, homicide, sex crimes, SWAT, internal affairs and special operations units.



Nisleit's appointment must be approved by the full City Council at a yet-to-be scheduled meeting.

#BREAKING: Mayor announces new Chief of Police will be David Nisleit, current SDPD Assistant Chief of Patrol Operations @10News pic.twitter.com/oSCJHe0eKh — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) February 1, 2018

Last September, San Diego residents had the opportunity to weigh in on the department's decision-making process via community forums and an online survey.



City officials said: "Interviews with candidates were conducted in January by panels made up of community members and professional staff."



Officials also noted that the search for Zimmerman's successor was conducted nationwide. The names of the candidates were not made public, but officials said the pool of hopefuls "included candidates from major cities."



Zimmerman joined the San Diego Police Department in 1982. She was promoted to chief in March 2014.