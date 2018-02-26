10News
San Diego police car hits man officers try to arrest
Jermaine Ong
6:04 AM, Feb 26, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego police cruiser struck a man that officers were trying to arrest, police said Monday.
The incident happened at around 4:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Winona Avenue in the City Heights area.
Police said officers tried to stop a man riding a bicycle without a light, but he rode away.
An officer got out of his squad car without putting it in park, and the vehicle rolled and tapped the bicyclist, police said.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for an evaluation and later released to police custody.
