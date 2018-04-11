San Diego Police ask for help locating missing woman

(KGTV) -- San Diego police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 50-year-old Xin "Cynthia" Liu.

Liu left her home in the 8200 block of Via Panacea in Rancho Penasquitos around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a white sweater with no further clothing.

Police say Liu is known to be a homebody and rarely leaves the house except to walk her dog. She suffers from medical conditions which make her an at-risk missing person.

The only known place Liu frequents are the walking trails and construction area around her home. The police helicopter searched the surrounding areas and was unable to find her.

Liu's family says her cell phone is turned off and all checks with local hospitals have been fruitless.

If you have any information, Contact San Diego Police Department at (619)531-2000.