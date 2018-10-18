San Diego police arrest man after pursuit from Tierrasanta to Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man had to be hog-tied by officers during his arrest after leading police on a late-night pursuit from Tierrasanta to Mira Mesa.



Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responding to a domestic violence call at a Tierrasanta home spotted a man suspected in the incident drive away in a pickup truck.



Police attempted to pull the driver over, but he ignored their orders and continued on to Kearny Mesa before heading into Mira Mesa.



Police were able to lay down spike strips that flattened at least two of the truck’s tires. However, the vehicle continued on, causing sparks to fly as it drove on rims.



After nearly an hour, the truck eventually crashed into a fence in the 11000 block of April Leigh Terrace in Mira Mesa.



The driver tried to fight off officers as they tried to arrest him, forcing police to hog-tie the man and place a spit bag over his head.



After being detained, the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.



Police told 10News the man is suspected of drunken driving, as well as assault and vandalism stemming from the incident in Tierrasanta.