San Diego police: Argument over space at Lake Murray gym leads to stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police are searching for two men suspected of stabbing a 35-year-old man in the Lake Murray area.



Dispatchers received reports of a stabbing shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of Lake Arrowhead Drive, located off Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.



The victim and his girlfriend were working out at a gym when they got into an argument with the suspect over space in the gym, Buttle said.



Shortly after, the victim and his girlfriend were walking along Lake Arrowhead Drive when the suspect and another man confronted the couple and the victim was stabbed multiple times during a physical altercation, Buttle said.



The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, Buttle said.



The suspects claimed gang affiliation, then fled on foot in an unknown direction, Buttle said.



One suspect was described as a 6-foot-3-inch Hispanic man in his 30s with a muscular build. He had a goatee and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and a dark hat. The other suspect was described as a 5-foot-9-inch Hispanic man in his 30s. He was wearing a white shirt and blue shorts with a white stripe.



It was unknown which of the suspects allegedly stabbed the victim.



Gang unit detectives were investigating the incident.