San Diego police 2017 crime stats: Violent crimes down compared to 2016

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Overall crime in San Diego, particularly violent crime, was down in 2017 compared to the year before, according to statistics compiled by the San Diego Police Department.
The new SDPD report shows the city had its "lowest overall crime rate in the last 49 years, despite San Diego's population doubling in size during that timeframe."
The department's report includes data recorded from January 2017-December 2017.
Some highlights from the San Diego police 2017 crime report:
On Monday afternoon, outgoing SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman went over the latest crime statistics ahead of a City Council meeting. Zimmerman is retiring in March and will be replaced by Assistant Chief David Nisleit.