San Diego police 2017 crime stats: Violent crimes down compared to 2016

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Overall crime in San Diego, particularly violent crime, was down in 2017 compared to the year before, according to statistics compiled by the San Diego Police Department.



The new SDPD report shows the city had its "lowest overall crime rate in the last 49 years, despite San Diego's population doubling in size during that timeframe."



The department's report includes data recorded from January 2017-December 2017.



Some highlights from the San Diego police 2017 crime report:

Violent crimes in 2017 were down 2.1 percent from 2016

The number of murders dropped significantly, with 34 homicides in 2017 compared to 50 in 2016

The city's Mid-City Division had the most murders in 2017 (9), followed by the Northern Division (7)

Robberies increased in 2017, from 1,387 the year before to 1,410

Aggravated assaults involving a firearm were down 21 percent in 2017 compared the previous year

Gang-related crimes went down 15 percent in 2017. There were 794 gang-related crimes in San Diego in 2017, with 934 in 2016

On Monday afternoon, outgoing SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman went over the latest crime statistics ahead of a City Council meeting. Zimmerman is retiring in March and will be replaced by Assistant Chief David Nisleit.



