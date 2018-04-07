San Diego pilot feared dead in Sonoma County solo plane crash

(KGTV) -- The 75-year-old pilot who was killed when his small passenger plane crashed in Northern California Friday night is believed to be from San Diego County, authorities said. The coroner has not yet released victim's identity.

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from the US Air Force at about 6:40 p.m. reporting an emergency transponder activation from a small passenger plane in the city of Petaluma, about 40 miles north of San Francisco.

Deputies were dispatched to the location but were unable to locate the plane.

"Around the same time, a woman from San Diego County had called Petaluma PD and reported her husband was overdue home," said Sgt. Spencer Crum of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 10:00 PM deputies spotted a small fire in a remote ravine near the 3600 block of Manor Lane, Crum said.

Deputies reached the location of the fire and discovered the downed aircraft and the body of a man believed to be the pilot.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

The pilot was believed to have left the Petaluma Airport en route to San Diego County in his Mooney M20 fix winged airplane, the sheriff's office said.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed, but he is believed to be a 75-year-old man from San Diego County. The Coroner's Office will release his name when his identity is confirmed.