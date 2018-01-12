San Diego not granting permits for cannabis-related events

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana in California, the City of San Diego is not granting permits for special events in which cannabis is sold or distributed.

The group San Diego Cannabis Farmers Market is voicing their frustration, saying the thousands of legal cannabis users have a right to hold and attend these events without fear of retribution.

They've hosted private farmers markets for medical marijuana patients for the past three years, bringing together local vendors, cannabis innovations, and high-quality marijuana products.

Founders are pleading with the city to amend the local ordinance to allow these events in the city.