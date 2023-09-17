San Diego nonprofits impacted by catalytic converter thefts

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Catalytic converters contain precious metals like platinum, which make it an expensive car part. Its location under vehicles makes it easy to steal. That’s why the Chula Vista Police Department engraved converters with their vehicle identification numbers for the community on Saturday, to prevent tragedies like Brenda Trejo’s.

"We looked under the truck and there was no catalytic converter,” Trejo said.

Someone stole the catalytic converter from her box truck last year.

“This box truck is a big help on us feeding so many people," she said.

Trejo uses her truck to deliver food and baby supplies to low-income families in the South Bay. It’s all through her nonprofit called Operation Promise Community Services.

“It’s frustrating because they’re not just affecting operation promise, they’re affecting so many other people who depend on us for nutritional food," she said.

She still hasn't been able to find a new one, but continued her services with the support of other nonprofits.

“The nonprofit that was helping us the most, their catalytic converter got stolen a couple weeks ago," Trejo said.

On Saturday, Trejo brought her son to get his converter engraved. This makes it easier for police to track down thieves and locate the owners.

“I’m hoping that when they see the engraving, they’re going to back away," she said.