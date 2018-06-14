San Diego mayor to unveil plan to regulate short-term rentals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Thursday is expected to outline his proposal to regulate short-term rentals in the city.



The mayor’s goal is to reach a “reasonable solution that allows the home-sharing economy to grow while protecting quality of life in San Diego’s neighborhoods.”



For the past few years, the San Diego City Council has heard from both sides of the controversial issue, but no clear solution has been agreed upon.



Those against short-term rentals believe the process turns residential houses into hotels, with renters causing various problems to the property or around the neighborhood.



Many supporters like the positive economical impact short-term rentals bring to homeowners and the area.



Under Faulconer’s proposal, a permit-based system would be created to manage short-term rentals.



The plan calls for the charging of cost-recoverable fees to administer permits and enforce any code violations and will also include the establishment of a “good neighbor” policy intended to “preserve neighborhood quality of life.”



The mayor’s plan also includes the hiring of extra staff to respond to any complaints, as well as a per-night fee that would create revenue for affordable housing projects.



The full City Council is scheduled to consider Faulconer’s plan at a July 16 meeting.



