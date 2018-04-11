San Diego leaders commit to fixing city's 'Fatal Fifteen' intersections

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - City leaders and advocates are promising more safety improvements for some of San Diego’s most dangerous intersections.



In 2017, the group Circulate San Diego revealed the first “Fatal Fifteen” – streets and intersections where a high number of pedestrian deaths have occurred due to the lack of basic safety measures, such as crosswalks, audible signals and countdown signals.



According to Circulate, eight of the 15 on the 2017 list have been improved with the help of San Diego officials.



The effort is all part of the city of San Diego’s “Vision Zero” commitment, with the goal to end all traffic deaths by 2025.



“Crossing the street is an everyday activity for most San Diegans, but too often it's also one of the most dangerous things they'll do all day. Fixing the ‘Fatal Fifteen’ will provide safe infrastructure and help save lives,” Circulate officials said.



Circulate San Diego’s “Fatal Fifteen” list for 2018 :



1. University Ave. & 52nd St., City Heights

2. 6th Ave. & Broadway, Downtown

3. El Cajon Blvd. & 36th St., North Park

4. 4th Ave. & B St., Downtown

5. Coronado Ave. & Thermal Ave., Nestor/Egger Highlands

6. 5th Ave. & B St., Downtown

7. Euclid Ave. & Naranja St., Encanto

8. Broadway & 5th Ave., Downtown

9. 10th Ave. & A St., Downtown

10. 4th Ave. & Market St., Downtown

11. Front St. & Ash St., Downtown

12. University Ave. & 4th Ave., Hillcrest

13. 11th Ave. & Broadway, Downtown

14. Market St. & 6th Ave., Downtown

15. El Cajon Blvd. & 33rd St., Normal Heights



