San Diego killer featured in new TV series

(KGTV) - A new television show featuring one of San Diego’s most infamous killers airs this week.

Andrew Cunanan grew up in Rancho Bernarndo before going on a killing spree that ended with the murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace is a nine episode anthology by FX detailing the cross country murders by Cunanan and his final kill at the steps of Versace’s Miami villa.

Nicole Murray Ramirez remembers Cunanan when the 20-something would trounce around Hillcrest.

“He was definitely a jiggalo,” said Murray Ramirez, ”his whole lifestyle was having wealthy patrons as it were.”

Murray-Ramirez says there has a been an undulating interest since the murders, but admits they would like to see the spotlight on Cunanan fade.

“He’s probably dancing in hell because he always wanted attention,” added Murray-Ramirez.

Roman Jimenez says covering Cunanan catapulted his career as a reporter so he won’t condemn what is just another story on the murderer.

”I can tell you that Andrew Cunanan didn’t assassinate Gianni Versace,” said Jimenez, “he murdered him and he murdered other people who were husbands and sons, who were loved by their families.”