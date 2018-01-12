San Diego is 2nd ranking city in California for Airbnb guests arrivals

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego is the 2nd ranking city in the state of California for Airbnb guests arrivals, according to Airbnb.

The newest numbers from 2017 show there were 537,000 guest arrivals in San Diego, totaling a $100 million host income.

San Diego comes after Los Angeles, with 1.4 million guest arrivals last year, and a host income total of $320 million.

Ocean Beach is one of the most popular Airbnb destinations in the city, but not everyone in the community likes it.

Homeowner Kathleen Blavatt says short-term rentals have changed the character of the neighborhood. She says they bring more disrespectful party-goers and fewer parking spots.

AirBnb host Peter Bolter is on the other side of the issue. He says he only rents his house out to well-mannered visitors.

Bolter adds, “We haven’t built a motel here in 50 years so there's people coming and they're using our town and supporting our restaurants and my restaurant. They're supporting the whole downtown community in Ocean Beach."

He says 10% of his income comes from hosting. While Airbnb clearly generates revenue, the regulations remain in limbo.

Last month, the San Diego City Council failed to reach an agreement after a heated debate that lasted for hours.