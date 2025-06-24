San Diego immigrants struggling as Iran-U.S. conflict impacts families abroad

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Missiles lit up the night sky in Iran and Israel as both countries faced heavy bombing over the weekend, leaving San Diegans with ties to those countries watching helplessly from afar.

Alireza Mehrzad, who lived in Iran for 18 years before moving to the United States in 2004, describes feeling overwhelmed by the recent escalation.

"I have been completely paralyzed. I don't think I've ever experienced this level of anxiety," Mehrzad said.

Mehrzad constantly watches videos of his hometown being destroyed. His family members live just blocks away from the explosions and struggle to keep in touch due to frequent internet blackouts.

"There's one element missing that is the most important is the humans, without anything they can do," Mehrzad said.

The implications of this conflict weigh heavily on many in the local community. Julia Najd, a therapist at Sharp, says many immigrant communities are battling feelings of anger and frustration right now.

She recommends acknowledging these emotions and finding small things that are within your control.

"Scheduling time to relax. Scheduling time to slow down, take time to take care of our mind and body which we don't think of," Najd said.

While it can be tempting to constantly refresh the news, Najd emphasizes the importance of setting a daily time limit for taking in new information and focusing on routines around exercise, self-care, and socializing.

"Something that has been really healing in the work we do is watching people from all backgrounds, connect and relate," Najd said.

For Mehrzad, connecting with friends has been the best mechanism to feel supported during this painful experience.

"Building the friendships and relationships. They can reach out and support one another. It has to be a moment of unity. People have to be there for one another, regardless of their political opinions," Mehrzad said.