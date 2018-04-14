San Diego horse sanctuary seeking 'Hay Hero' donations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Horses of Tir Na Nog equine sanctuary east of Alpine is inviting members of the public to join its monthly giving campaign and become a "Hay Hero."

Donations support sanctuary operating expenses, including feed costs that exceed $80,000 per year.

The volunteer-driven nonprofit partners with the San Diego County Department of Animal Services to care for horses rescued from abuse, neglect or abandonment.

"By making a monthly pledge, our Hay Heroes are helping us meet our most basic commitment to provide our horses with a high-quality diet," Administrator Amy Pat Rigney said. "Hay Heroes can choose the amount of their monthly commitment. When feeding 58 equines, no gift is too small. Everything helps."

The sanctuary is a nonriding facility, though the community is invited to meet some of the horses under care. The 15-year-old facility is named after an Irish legend about an old horse that becomes young again.