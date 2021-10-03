PHOTOS: Honor Flight San Diego 2021

Share Facebook

Three Marines shared a bond at Iwo Jima Monument KGTV

Tom Cox (left) works at the Pentagon. He found out Bob Brown, a WWII vet, graduated from the same high school as him. He flew a flag over the Pentagon in Bob's honor then gave it to him. Bob is the oldest vet on the flight at 104. KGTV

Two sailors shared a bond at the National Navy Yard Museum (U.S. Navy Museum in Washington, D.C.) KGTV

Harry Hunt, ABC 10News Kimberly Hunt's father, reflects at the Korean Memorial. KGTV

Two Vietnam veterans share a moment after walking the wall at the Vietnam Memorial. KGTV

Group photo of the 94 veterans, their guardians, and team leaders at the WWII Memorial. KGTV

ABC 10News Kimberly Hunt and her father Harry, a Korean War veteran. KGTV

Red Team at the Air Force Memorial. KGTV

San Diego Honor Flight at the Air Force Memorial. KGTV

This veteran was at Iwo Jima and says he saws this flag on the hill with his own eyes during WWII. KGTV

The women of the trip took a detour to the Women in Military Memorial, where all six of them received special honors. KGTV

The amazing and stylish Honor Flight San Diego Motorcycle Escort who guided the veterans through the streets of Maryland. KGTV

Mail Call! Veterans received mail from friend, family and strangers during the flight to D.C. KGTV

San Diego Honor Flight KGTV

These two women instantly bonded because they were both Navy Waves during WWII. They may have served on different coasts, but they felt an immediate connection. KGTV

ABC 10News Leah Pezzetti interviewing a WWII veteran at the WWII memorial in Washington D.C. KGTV

