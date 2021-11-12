My trip with my father, Harry Hunt, on Honor Flight San Diego

KGTV — Going with my father, Harry Hunt, on the Honor Flight San Diego trip to Washington D.C with over 90 other veterans, was an honor of a lifetime.

As my dad and I traveled with the others to visit our nation’s war memorials, he told me stories I had never heard about fellow Marines, his time serving during the Korean War, and his admiration for the veterans he was meeting on this trip.

We stood together somberly gazing at the hillsides of Arlington National Cemetery. We admired the sheer size and symbolism of the Iwo Jima flag raising sculpture at the Marine Corps War Memorial and marveled at the majesty of the WWII Memorial.

But it was the Korean War Veterans Memorial where dad quietly gazed at the sculptures of the troops and remembered friends who didn’t come home.

My dad made new friends on this trip, exchanged stories, and was humbled by all the special attention he received, along with all the other veterans.

I have always been proud of my dad as a person of principle, and commitment to service, and family, but I now have a new understanding of his solo sojourn into the unknown. Stepping up to serve while just a teenager...joining so many others acting with courage and loyalty.

My heart is filled with gratitude for the Honor Flight experience, thankfulness for the time with dad, appreciation for all who served, and a renewed awakening to the cost of liberty.

The sacrifice of so many American men and women have given us this beautiful right called freedom.

To all who have served, and are serving today, thank you, and…I love you dad.

If you would like to learn more about Honor Flight San Diego, or donate to send other veterans in the future, click here.

