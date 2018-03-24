San Diego getting $251 million for border in new spending bill

More than a quarter of a billion dollars from the omnibus spending bill is earmarked for border fencing in San Diego, but don’t expect it to look like one of the border wall prototypes in Otay Mesa.

A provision in the bill makes the funding only available for “operationally effective” fence designs from before March 2017

The eight border wall prototypes the President visited earlier this month are ineligible since they were completed in fall of 2017.

Border Patrol says the funding will be used to replace 14 miles of existing and secondary fencing in the San Diego sector.

It’s a broken promise for Trump supporters like Ben Bergquam who says it’s disappointing Trump is not funding the one thing a majority of his voters wanted to see.

“We have the House, the Senate and the Presidency; yet we don’t have the courage to say no," said Bergquam, "you don’t have too many giveaways to screw up something that big.”

$1.6 billion in total is going to border protection measures across the country from the bill.