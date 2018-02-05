San Diego gas stations cutting prices to support repeal of California gas tax

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two North County gas stations are offering gasoline at discounted prices Monday as part of an effort to repeal California's gas tax.



The Gas Tax Repeal Initiative Campaign is hosting signature drives at the following gas stations:



-- In Encinitas, from 7 a.m.-9 a.m., the Mobil gas station at 310 Encinitas Boulevard will reduce its regular unleaded gasoline price to $2.49 per gallon.



-- In Carlsbad, from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., the Shell station at 2509 Palomar Airport Road is offering gas at $1.99 per gallon.



Customers getting gas at either station can sign a petition for a ballot initiative to repeal the gas tax.



Carl DeMaio, the chairman of Reform California and leader of the Gas Tax Repeal Initiative, said, "If you eliminate the massive taxes and fees imposed by the politicians on California's gas, filling up for $1.99 should happen every day. We're appreciative that the owners of these gas stations are doing this, and we encourage voters to fill up not only their tanks, but help us fill up the signature blocks on the Gas Tax Repeal Petitions that we will have onsite."



In November, California's gas tax increased by 12 cents.