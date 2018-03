SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego County electric vehicle drivers are eligible for a San Diego Gas and Electric bill credit.

The EV Climate Credit break applies whether the owner drives an all-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid.

Last year, the bill credit was $200. This year’s credit will depend on the number of customers who apply and the amount of funding available.

The sign-up period lasts through May 31.

Get more information HERE.