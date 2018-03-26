San Diego freeway closure: Southbound I-5 lanes closed near La Jolla Village Drive Monday night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Several Interstate 5 lanes in the La Jolla area will be closed Monday night due to a construction project.



From 9 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, all southbound I-5 lanes will be closed from the I-805/I-5 merge to La Jolla Village Drive.



Because of the project, drivers will be detoured onto southbound I-805.







The closure is due to work on the Gilman Drive bridge.