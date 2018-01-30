San Diego freeway closure: Eastbound SR-54 ramp to northbound I-805 shut down from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Jermaine Ong
8:43 AM, Jan 30, 2018
3 hours ago

Esta semana inician cierres en la I-805 en Chula Vista por construcción.

Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The eastbound state Route 54 connector to northbound Interstate 805 will be shut down Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to a Caltrans project.

Because of guardrail repairs, motorists will be forced to use an alternative route if they are traveling on eastbound SR-54 and trying to transition to northbound I-805.

Caltrans says motorists on eastbound SR-54 can go onto southbound I-805, exit E Street/Bonita Road, turn left on Bonita Road and then enter northbound I-805.



Caltrans is reminding drivers to be aware of crews working along the freeways.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top