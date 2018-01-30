San Diego freeway closure: Eastbound SR-54 ramp to northbound I-805 shut down from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The eastbound state Route 54 connector to northbound Interstate 805 will be shut down Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to a Caltrans project.



Because of guardrail repairs, motorists will be forced to use an alternative route if they are traveling on eastbound SR-54 and trying to transition to northbound I-805.



Caltrans says motorists on eastbound SR-54 can go onto southbound I-805, exit E Street/Bonita Road, turn left on Bonita Road and then enter northbound I-805.







Caltrans is reminding drivers to be aware of crews working along the freeways.