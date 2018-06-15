San Diego Food Bank's Diaper Bank Program to receive state funding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Food Bank and local leaders will announce an initiative that will help low-income families that are struggling to buy diapers.



At a Friday event, San Diego Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher will announce $10 million in legislature-approved funding will be divided among four major regional food banks across California to help with their respective Diaper Bank Program.

The Diaper Initiative is one Gonzalez Fletcher has been devoted to for the past 5 years. She says diapers are required to put children in daycare. And if a family can’t afford them and qualify for daycare, then they can’t work.

"And how many diapers does she go through a day?" asked Gonzalez Fletcher of one mom holding her 1-year-old daughter.

"About 10," said the woman.

The program will save families about $100 per month, and families can pick up the diapers at the Food Bank’s monthly distribution sites. While public-private programs already exist, Gonzalez-Fletcher says the state funding will allow diaper assistance to greatly expand.



The San Diego Food Bank, which began its local program in 2017, will receive $2.5 million for its Diaper Bank Program — good for enough diapers through 2021.

Making a big difference for mom’s like Danielle and her daughter Hope.

“I was in between jobs for a few months,” says Hope. “So, it was nice to have that little bit of extra help. Especially with the diapers.”

Beyond this new state funding, Gonzalez Fletcher says she’s also working to remove the tax on diapers to make them more affordable for all families.

If you’re part of a family that can use some help with diaper expenses, you’re advised to contact the San Diego Food Bank.