San Diego first responders perform several water rescues as storm causes floods

As the rain continued to flood roads across San Diego County Monday morning, the ABC 10News teams saw multiple reports of water rescues.

The majority of those rescues happened in the Mission Valley area, which is prone to flooding. 10News learned of at least seven different water rescues San Diego first responders performed.

Mission Center Road already saw water rising overnight, and hours later, it led to problems. One of the water rescues was broadcast live on 10News Monday morning. It happened on Camino Del Este and Station Village in Mission Valley East, where a car was stuck in the water.

Water rescues were reported in the following areas Monday morning:



Mission Center Road (three separate incidents)

Camino Del Este

Qualcomm Way

Fashion Valley Road

401 Camino De La Reina

This weather threat is far from over: Forecasters say the rain is expected to last through Tuesday afternoon.