San Diego Fire-Rescue tracks foul smell in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) - A flurry of reports about a foul odor in the La Jolla and Clairemont neighbors had San Diego Fire-Rescue crews busy Wednesday afternoon.

Crews had at least six calls about possible gas leaks starting about 3:30 p.m. Three calls came from La Jolla, a fourth was just east of U.C. San Diego, a fifth call in University City, and a sixth came from Clairemont.

Firefighters found no source of any gas leak. They believe the smell is due to a kelp bloom off La Jolla.

10News reached out to experts at Scripps Birch Aquarium who mentioned that there were strong currents on Monday that stirred up kelp.

