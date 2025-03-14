San Diego fashion designer hopes to inspire other young, black artists

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's an experience every designer dreams of: models wearing their creations at their very own runway show in New York Fashion Week. Temple got to do it at age 25.

“What was that experience like seeing your designs on the runway?”

“Amazing, amazing," Temple said. "It’s just the beginning of a long growth spurt of believing I was able to do it.”

I first met Temple last year as he was preparing for the show, spending 8 to 12 hours every day to perfect each look. He was just starting out in the fashion industry, building his brand called TempleGotThat. I followed through with Temple on Thursday. He says he’s got two more shows in the books, one in the fall and another at Paris Fashion Week next year.

“Being able to create is my way of saying I'm here and I did it so can you.”

But what’s most important to him is inspiring other young black artists to do the same.

“I want to let people know that black people are able to create and do and achieve on the same spectrum of all walks of life.”

He’s hoping to soon organize a show closer to his home in southeast San Diego to make the joys of high fashion accessible to everyone.