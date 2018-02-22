San Diego families warned to prepare for mountain snow crowds, traffic

JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - Headed to the snow this week? The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department wants to make sure you’re prepared for crowds.

Snow fell in higher-elevations East County communities Wednesday, leading to the possibility of more families from low-lying areas traveling to the mountains.

Deputies recommend you have a full tank of gas, water and food in case you’re stranded in traffic. Some areas may also require snow chains.

Anyone who wants to play in the snow should respect private property fences and signs, deputies say.

Parking in the mountains is limited. Violations will be enforced and citations issued by the Sheriff’s department.