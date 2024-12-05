San Diego facing sharp increase in flu and pneumonia cases

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's that time of the year when everyone seems to be getting sick.

"I call it the trifecta: the Thanksgiving, the Christmas, and the New Year," said Dr. William Tseng.

I spoke to Dr. Tseng at Kaiser Permanente and Dr. Ahmed Salem at Sharp Memorial Hospital, to understand what trends they are seeing this season.

"I think this is a normal pattern, there's just waxing and waning," Salem said.

Both doctors agree: a lot of people are coming into medical centers with the flu and pneumonia.

"It went from 50 to 100 a week, then became 200, now it's over 300 over the last week. This is just the beginning. We're really looking at Christmas and after New Years being the peak of this season," Tseng said.

Data from the CDC shows that last November, barely anyone in San Diego County was going to the emergency room with pneumonia. This year there's been a sharp increase in cases, especially among kids and teenagers. Thankfully, COVID had the opposite trend.

"As the pandemic starts to be hopefully in the background and goes away, we're going to go back to our normal pattern of respiratory and bacterial viruses and pneumonia," Salem said.

"At what point should people consider, maybe I have pneumonia?"

"When you start breathing quickly, if your heart rate goes up, fevers and chills," Tseng said.

Doctors say if you've recently recovered from the flu and your cough continues for more than 10 days, you might have pneumonia. It can be contagious and is usually treated with antibiotics.