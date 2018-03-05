San Diego Dreamers rally for DACA

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego pro-Dreamer groups called Monday for President Trump to support the Dreamers’ rights to remain in the U.S.

San Diego Border Dreamers said Congress failed in providing a path to citizenship and permanent protection from deportation.

The group raised funds to allow members of its board of directors to travel to Washington, D.C. and be part of the discussion.

Also Monday, MEChA de SDSU and supporters held a protest at Hepner Hall to encourage the university to become a sanctuary campus for immigrants.



